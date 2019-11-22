Michiana school counselors learn about careers in construction

School counselors from around Michiana took a tour to learn about careers in construction Thursday.

The counselors were at places like Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 172 to learn about getting students plugged into an apprenticeship. It was just one stop of many on a tour to learn about construction jobs as an option for students.

The group made stops at other union shops, as well as Ivy Tech Community College and the University of Notre Dame.

One of the counselors who put together the tour said it was important that counselors not push every student into college.

"As a school counselor, there was a shift to college for several years. We're starting to shift back," said Heidi Schellinger, a counselor at New Prairie High School. "Not all students are college material or would even enjoy going to college, or going into debt."

Organizers say if a student is looking at an apprenticeship or construction job, they should speak with a school counselor to see what their options are.

