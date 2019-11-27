Michiana residents weather high winds



It was the kind of day that undid any leaf raking you might have done up to this point.

The kind that put your flag to the test and perhaps knocked over your trash can.

“There has been some pretty good gusts coming, in fact I was watching out my back window there and there was leaves way up in the air,” said Charles Baldwin of Niles.

Baldwin and about 40 neighbors experienced a power outage at about 8:00 a.m. Wednesday in their neighborhood off of Orchard Lane.

“We have people from Ohio here,” explained Baldwin. “There was a dead tree from back in the woods it fell down and broke the power lines, in fact it took out both of them.”

Yet here, the Christmas lights barely blinked since the Baldwins have their own generator.

Meantime, the wind and water generated some powerful waves that took yet another bite out of the beachfront in St. Joseph.

“But here, they lost, they lost everything and this sidewalk will be gone in two days. Two days if this keeps up,” said one visitor to Silver Beach County Park.

“So I don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to hang in there,” said another.

Out on the roads, the big rigs were big targets. Semi-trucks were a little like sailboats with no way to keep the wind at their backs.

“But no, it’s bad it’s like riding a roller coaster almost you know you've got the ups and downs when you go over the hills the wind is blowing pretty good up there. You come down in the valley no telling you make it across wind and then its shifting you know the road is going winding around, so it’s not all that good,” said a trucker as he filled his tanks at a Benton Harbor truck stop.

In Lagrange County, police have multiple reports of trees and power lines down and they’re urging travelers to use caution.

