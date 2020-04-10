Michiana religious groups find ways to celebrate Easter and Passover online

Whether it be Good Friday, Easter or Passover, people of many faiths have a reason to celebrate this weekend.

However, it might not feel the same with many churches and temples closed due to the coronavirus.

16 News Now learned how religious groups around Michiana are staying connected to their congregation this weekend.

Governor Holcomb encouraged places of worship to stay closed during Easter weekend and Passover.

Even though people might not be able to come here to celebrate, their communities are waiting online with open arms.

This is part of the Granger Community Church's Good Friday service from earlier today.

Even though no one is sitting in the pews, people can still attend service.

"We really worked hard to try and provide an online worship experience that is distraction free and then depending on what platform you want to use, you might want to interact. So, Facebook Live, Youtube Live, you can chat, you can interact, you can 'heart' things. We have online hosts that will answer your questions," said Executive Pastor of Adult Ministries Ted Bryant.

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is live streaming masses and prayers leading up to Good Friday and Easter.

"Many churches as you might know are doing a lot of live streaming as well as Bishop Rhoades. He is live streaming from the cathedral. He's been doing that for the Sunday masses and now for the sacred Triduum leading into Easter. My own parish, we've been doing that live streaming several times a day for the mass--for different prayers," said Father Mark Gurtner from the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

Temple Beth-El in South Bend held a Seder service on Wednesday using Zoom.

Tonight they'll use zoom for a Shabat service.

"Other people we normally don't see on Friday evenings for our services, we're getting many more people who are joining us. People who moved away from the area or children who had their barmitzvahs at temple and are living elsewhere and have heard about this and have appeared and are a part of the community again. That's been a really nice positive thing," said Rabbi Karen Companez from Temple Beth-El.

Folks here in Michiana are still finding a way to keep faith together even when COVID-19 keeps us apart.