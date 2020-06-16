Michiana pools and splash pads open with Indiana's Back on Track plan

Some pools and splash pads are back open as part of Indiana's Back on Track plan, and it's just in time for the warm weather.

Even though COVID-19 has caused some nearby pools to close for the summer, there are still a lot of fun options in Michiana for the entire family.

The Potawatomi Pool in South Bend will not be opening this summer, but there are many splash pads currently open daily to the public.

Splash Pads can be found in South Bend at:

Fremont Park

Potawatomi Park

O'Brien Park

Charles Black Community Center

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

Coquillard Park

Southeast Park

Pulaski Park

The East Race Waterway and Kennedy Water Playground in South Bend are also scheduled to open on Saturday. South Bend Venues Parks & Arts encourages people to safely take advantage of these locations.

"We are taking extra efforts to care for these facilities and maintain them in an even more robust manner than usual, and we are asking people to take care as well," Executive Director of South Bend Venues Parks & Arts Aaron Perri said.

People could be seen doing just that Tuesday afternoon at Southeast Park.

"We've been waiting all year for this. It's been tough having to stay inside but the weather has finally warmed up for us, the sun is out and this park is ready," South Bend resident Melvenea Hodges said.

In Mishawaka, there are also some splash pads open for the public despite the Merrifield Pool being closed.

Splash Pads can be found in Mishawaka at:

Crawford Park

Twin Branch Park

Marry Gibbard Park

Those at the Marry Gibbard splash pad Tuesday afternoon were happy to get out and enjoy the weather.

"It's very nice. It feels wonderful out here today. It really does. Just the fresh air, and there's a nice breeze out here. It's really enjoyable being able to watch the kids run around and be free and play," South Bend resident Helena Johnson said.

As for Elkhart, there are not any public pools or splash pads currently open, but the Pierre Moran Pool and McNaughton Spray Park are set to open July 1. Ideal Beach is set to be closed for the summer.

Administration in the Elkhart Mayor's office tells 16 News Now that they may have to make changes to the July 1 date due to Elkhart's rising COVID-19 numbers.