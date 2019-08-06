Michiana police getting to know community during annual National Night Out

Local law enforcement will be taking part in the annual National Night Out Tuesday evening.

National Night out is focused of bridging the gap between police and the public. The annual event is also designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness in the community.

Mishawaka police will be holding their event at two locations, Twin Branch Park and Hillis Hans Park from 5:30-8 p.m.

The South Bend Police Department's event will be at the station on Sample Street starting at 5:30 p.m.

