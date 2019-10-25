Michiana police departments, businesses offer drug takebacks this Saturday

Several Michiana businesses and police departments are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday.

The pill takebacks, which are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, are being coordinated by the Drug Enforcement Administration in concert with the likes of Walmart and the Indiana State Police.

To find all locations across the U.S. participating in the initiative, visit the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day webpage.

The goal is to "provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications," according to the DEA website.

These are some of Michiana's drug takeback sites:

Berrien County

- Michigan State Police Niles Post – 1600 Silverbrook Ave., Niles

Cass County

- Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department – 26296 U.S. 12, Edwardsburg

- Silver Creek Township Hall – 32764 Dixon St., Dowagiac

Fulton County

- Fulton County Sheriff's Office – 815 Madison St., Rochester

Kosciusko County

- Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department - 221 W. Main St., Warsaw

- Walmart – 2501 Walton Boulevard, Warsaw

La Porte County

- Walmart – 5780 Franklin St., Michigan City

Marshall County

- ISP Bremen Post – 1425 Miami Trail, Bremen

- Marshall County Sheriff's Department – 1400 Pioneer Drive, Plymouth

St. Joseph County

- Clay Fire Station 25 – 12481 Anderson, Granger

- Clay Fire Station 21 – 18776 Cleveland Road, South Bend

- New Carlisle Police Department – 124 E. Michigan St., New Carlisle

- Notre Dame Police Department – East Side Stephan Center, Notre Dame

- South Bend Central Fire Station No. 1 – 1222 S. Michigan St., South Bend

- St. Joseph County Jail – 401 W. Sample St., South Bend

