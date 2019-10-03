Michiana organization looking for new home after windfall forces them out

They work on the top floor, inside the Northern Food Bank of Indiana in South Bend.

"It's been a godsend for us. We've been able to expand and make more items and service more people," said Liz Fribley, coordinator for Busy Hands of Michiana.

Busy Hands makes goods for people in nursing homes and hospice care, children with autism and anyone else who needs therapeutic or comfort items, and it's all free.

Now, they're the ones in need. They've been in their current space for the last 10 years but have to move by Dec. 31.

"It's one of those things, you deal with it. We'll go on," Fribley said.

Food bank Executive Director and CEO Marijo Martinec said they need the space, which is more than 5,000 square feet.

"It was a difficult decision for us to do, and one we didn't take lightly," she said.

Martinec explained that the nation's ongoing trade war with China is the reason. The U.S. is spending billions to help bail out American farmers by buying their supply. That food is then going to food banks around the country, including right here in Michiana.

"It has increased the demands on our space here, and we need that additional space for the storage of these commodities."

Food bank numbers show a total increase of nearly 2 million pounds since last year. From Oct. 1, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2018, the food bank received 1,776,561 pounds of government commodities. That next year, (10/1/18-9/30/19) that number grew to 4,259,112 pounds.

During the same time frame, there was a negative difference of 634,338 pounds for donated and purchased product.

The folks at Busy Hands are understanding, but they need a new home.

And they hope that their new place makes it just as easy for them to service the community.

"We get donations from people that come in, but it's $5 here, $20 there, things like that. Although we really appreciate that. It only goes so far," Fribley said.

If you have space that Busy Hands could use, please contact them at 574-234-2515 or visit their website or their Facebook Page.

