Michiana native, former contestant on 'The Voice' debuts new single

Michiana native and former "The Voice" contestant Jordan Kirkdorffer returned home to debut his latest single exclusively with 16 News Now.

Jordan got his start in music, playing at Maple Grove Church in New Paris.

His mom stills plays piano there every Sunday, and it's where he decided to debuted his newest single exclusively with WNDU.

"It's a song about, it's almost like a letter to women to let them know they are enough," Kirkdorffer said. "It's that letter to them that you're OK, you're good. I'm just so excited to release this song.

You can stream Kirkdorffer's latest hit on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube starting at midnight Thursday.

