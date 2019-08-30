Michiana man presented with medals for WWII service

U.S. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana made a stop in South Bend Thursday to present two medals to a Michiana veteran.

The ceremony took place at the Indiana National Guard Armed Forces Reserve Center. Edmund Farmer was presented with the World War II Victory Medal and the American Campaign Medal.

Farmer served in the U.S. Army as a scout and observer from May 1943 to October 1945. He received a purple heart and many ribbons for his service but never a victory medal.

So, Young said he thought it would be appropriate to present Farmer with his victory medal during Thursday's presentation.

"He contacted my office recently because he was pretty sure that the war was over," Young said to laughter from the crowd. "And he was pretty sure that we had won. But he never had received a World War II victory medal, which he rightfully earned."

Young also talked to students afterward about his days at the United States Naval Academy.

