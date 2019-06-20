Michiana-made 'Toy Story 4' RV travels nationwide

An RV made in Elkhart County is making its way across the country to promote "Toy Story 4," and on Thursday, it stopped at the RV Hall of Fame and Museum.

Go RVing teamed up with Disney to have a "Toy Story 4" RV made by Thor. Two Disney ambassadors are traveling in the RV and making stops in cities across the country. Families are invited to visit and play games, receive toys, get posters and more.

In Elkhart Thursday, some children even came dressed up as their favorite characters.

"Eli is Woody, and if you tell him, 'Andy's coming!' he'll drop to the floor most of the time," Patti Bloom said as Eli demonstrated.

"Toy Story 4" will be in theaters Friday.

