Michiana kicks off official start of summer with Fridays by the Fountain

Friday in the summer means people in Michiana were treated to some free music at Fridays by the Fountain. And this Friday, it was perfect weather to ring in the official start of summer.

Each week through August, people can listen to live music at the lunchtime concert series outside the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend.

This week, Hey Annie took center stage.

"It's an excellent opportunity to come out and see live music in the city, especially if you have little kids who are off school now. Bring them down and experience some live music," Jane Moore said.

Fridays by the Fountain runs until Aug. 30. Next Friday, June 28, Terry and the Heartbeats will be performing.

