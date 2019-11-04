Michiana high school marching bands head to Indy for state finals

Some local marching bands are headed to the Indiana State School Music Association finals on Nov. 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

John Glenn, NorthWood, Fairfield and Penn high schools will all be performing in the open class. That means they first had to qualify at a regional or semi-state event.

The participating marching bands will receive a rating based on their level of achievement this season.

Admission is $22 for adults and $18 for students.

Find the complete state final performance schedules at issma.net.

