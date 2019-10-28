Michiana health leaders honored for donations to Ghana hospital

Michiana health care leaders were honored Monday for their part in donating medical equipment to a hospital in Ghana.

Ankaase Methodist Regional Hospital serves as the only referred health facility in its district for more than 260,000 people every year.

In order to help serve those people, both Beacon Health System and South Bend Clinic filled a 40-foot shipping container with hospital beds, furniture and other medical supplies for the Ghana hospital.

On Monday, representatives from Ghana traveled to Elkhart General Hospital to thank everyone from South Bend Clinic and Beacon Health who helped donate.

"Just having a stretcher or a bed can really contribute to improving health outcomes," nurse Emmanuel Otsin said. "When somebody comes to the hospital to be seen and they are not laying on the floor but have a bed to lay on you can imagine. You don't need an advanced degree to know that, man, that's really going to help that patient's health outcome."

Officials say more than $300,000 of medical equipment and supplies have been donated to the Ghana hospital in just the last two years.

