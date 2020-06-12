Michiana garage sales season marking unofficial start of summer

Governor Holcomb's phase four means retail stores are totally open, but some shoppers are still headed to more 'homegrown' businesses.

16 News Now stopped by some garage sales in the are to tell us why they see this as the start of summer.

If you couldn't tell by the temperature the past few days, summer weather is finally here.

Garage sale clerks and customers are making the most of being out of the house.

"It feels nice after being cooped up for six weeks. It feels nice to get out and mingle with people again," said seller Amanda Conard.

Sellers tell 16 News Now the time spent during the stay at home order not only bulked up their inventory, but also the number customers.

"We've been very busy this morning. Of course the sun was out so it was nice and the weather's perfect. We've been crowded all day," said seller Greg Parker.

Parker says he set up his yard to make it easier of people to physically distance.

"You know it's one of the things we thought about when setting up so we tried to spread it out a little bit more, and everybody's been cognizant of where they're at in our driveway so they're not on top of each other. It's just been neat being nice outside," he said.

Customers say it's nice not having to follow COVID-19 restrictions while shopping, even though many still do.

"Definitely people are still wearing masks and keeping their distance from others but in general it feels like a normal summer garage sale day and it's been really great," said customer Angie Hardman.

Hardman says days like this help her escape the stress that comes with planning around the coronavirus.

"It just makes me feel a little bit more normal again, and it's good to be out seeing people and smiling and just waving at people. It makes us feel like summer is really here and things are getting back to normal again," she said.

This garage sale continues through Saturday from 8:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M.