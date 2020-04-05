Michiana doctor represents struggles of coronavirus through art

Art in the time of COVID...it's the name of a new art gallery illustrated by a Michiana doctor, conveying the everyday struggles of those fighting on the front lines.

The illustrator of that gallery is Michiana doctor Saira Rahman, who works as an outpatient pediatrician at South Bend Clinic.

"It's been tough emotionally; there's fear," Rahman says referring to the unknown of the coronavirus pandemic. "There's also uncertainty, but there is also hope and there is also camaraderie."

Rahman is also a mother of three young boys.

"There's also that tension between needing to be there for our patients and needing to be there in protecting our family," Rahman said.

In the journey of becoming a doctor and a mother also came her first love: art.

"I was an artist before I was a doctor and art has been been a friend to me forever including the day I started medical school until today," Rahman said.

Whether it's about: PPE, passion, prayer, pain, or positivity, Rahman's says what inspires her artwork most is the perseverance on the front lines.

"There is a lot on our shoulders; it gets heavy," Rahman said. "And that is the feeling that I supposed that is how it feels that we are carrying a weight."

Rahman also adds that her artwork is not only about representing the struggles of doctors like herself, but the struggles of every day people -- people she says she will continue to help clear the pain.

"Whether or not you are in healthcare, in the end, we are all human and it's important to be kind to yourself, to give yourself grace," Rahman said. "There will be an end to this. There will be an end to this. And your doctors will carry on because we love what we do and we are going to keep doing our best to make sure everybody stays healthy."

To view Saira Rahman's "Art in the time of COVID" gallery, click here.