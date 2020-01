Visit Indiana is rolling out its 20 in '20 project, detailing the top 20 experiences by category.

The tourism organization's first rollout was the Top 20 small towns in Indiana, and it featured Goshen and the village at Winona in Kosciusko County.

Part 2 was recently released, showing the Top 20 restaurants.

Among the locations on that list were South Side Soda Shop in Goshen, the Blue Gate Restaurant in Shipshewana and Essenhaus in Middlebury.