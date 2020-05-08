Michiana could face crop damage from freeze warning

The overnight freeze warning puts the crops of many fruit farmers in danger.

16 News Now tells you what can be done to protect these crops from the cold.

When the temperatures aren't too cold, there are a few factors that help the fruit's chances of making it through the night.

The blossoms might be beautiful on these fruit trees, but what makes them nice too look at also makes them vulnerable to the cold.

"When the blossom is open and you get 27-28 degrees it's just to cold for the inside, little components to handle," said Hildebrand Fruit Farms owner Mike Hildebrand.

Hildebrand says that if a plant is pollinated it has more insulation protecting the fruit-producing components from cold temps.

This means their unpollinated apples and pears will be at a much higher risk of freezing than the peaches, which have already been pollinated.

He says that a strong wind can mix the hot and cold air that tends to separate overnight, making the ground temperature warmer than it would be without wind.

Even on a calm night, Hildebrand says they'll make their own wind.

"We have a frost fan out in our field and we'll turn that on and it rotates around 360 degrees, and it breaks apart that inversion layer," he said. "It tries to bring that hot air down and stir the cold air back up."

Back in 2012 Hildebrand lost 90% of his crop to cold temps, so he'll take any advantage he can get.

Hildebrand said that he's optimistic about his crop following the freeze warning. He says he hopes the wind keeps up so the ground temps don't get too cold.