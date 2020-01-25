Michiana community comes out to support Food Bank of Northern Indiana

It was a big day for the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, with multiple groups helping out on Saturday.

The Islamic Society of Michiana was on hand to present $10 thousand to the food bank.

They say they teamed up with the Association of Physicians of Pakastani Descent of North America to donate these dollars.

Then the Granger community church came in to donate truckloads of food.

These volunteers are making a difference with their contributions.

“As a Muslim, it is our obligation to feed people. Feeding people is a basic responsibility of Muslims, and to give back to our community,” Imam Mohammad Sirajuddin.

The money they donated will be able to provide more than 41,000 pounds of food.

