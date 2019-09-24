Michiana colleges participate in National Voter Registration Day

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, which is dedicated to making sure eligible voters nationwide are ready to participate in Election Day.

Students and staff got the chance to do just that Tuesday at both the Lake Michigan College and Southwestern Michigan College campuses, all thanks to a registration drive hosted by the League of Women Voters.

"They are historically the lowest demographic to cast votes in any election, so we're trying to improve that nationwide," Lake Michigan College student Mary Johnson said. "… And get students registered and aware of their responsibilities and how much their participation actually helps run the nation."

Johnson says many college students don't realize they can vote when they're away from home, so she says it's important for them to know their options.

