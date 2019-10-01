Michiana center shines a spotlight on mental health at annual luncheon

Oaklawn in South Bend shined a spotlight on mental health during their sixth annual Mental Illness Awareness Week Luncheon Tuesday.

The mental health and addiction service center hosted author and mental health advocate Ross Szabo, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 16.

He told 16 News Now what it was like for him growing up with bipolar disorder and how that inspired him to share his story with others.

"I found the passion at a young age, and as I've gotten older just kept speaking about how we need to change the vocabulary and give people a real definition of mental health, and really help people see that mental health is as important as physical health," Szabo said.

In his book "Behind Happy Faces," Szabo shares his others' stories as a way to help those battling mental illness learn and heal.

