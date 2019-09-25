Michiana Pay It Forward Foundation washes police cars

A local organization is paying it forward.

The Michiana Pay It Forward Foundation washed police cars at the Elkhart Police Department to show their appreciation Wednesday.

"The pay it forward concept is a wonderful thing. Little things you can do for someone else have a big impact on that other person's life," Lt. Travis Snyder said.

More than a dozen students gathered to thank officers and do something they often don't have time to do.

"I've always been an outcast. With the officers, I've always looked up to them and want to show them all the things I could," Michiana Pay It Forward Foundation Junior President Mariah Rice said.

The foundation hopes more people in the community will do something nice for someone else and continue to pay it forward.

