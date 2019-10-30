Michiana Paranormal Investigations explores old South Bend home

Michiana Paranormal Investigations is a group that explores some of Michiana's so-called haunted places. And in the spirit of Halloween, we decided to tag along with them on 16 Morning News Now.

The team has been around for 12 years, and they explore places like homes, businesses, and cemeteries. They use equipment that detects sound, temperature and electronic magnetic frequencies.

On Wednesday morning, 16 News Now’s Melissa Stephens tagged along with the team as they explored an old home in South Bend.

To see what the experience was like, watch the above videos.

