The Inaugural Michiana Out of the Darkness Community Walk will be Saturday, September 7th at Ox-Bow County Park in Goshen.

Check-In begins at 11:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 12:30 p.m.

The walk is meant to raise money and bring awareness to suicide prevention.

Saturday morning, Kim Shine was joined by Stephen Gray to talk more about the walk.

For more information, or to register or donate, click here.