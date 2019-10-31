Michiana NICU babies get dressed up for first Halloween

There was nothing but smiles Thursday morning inside two Michiana neonatal intensive care units.

Nurses at Beacon Children's Hospital's NICU passed out costumes for the babies to wear for Halloween as mothers took pictures with their little ones.

Beacon staff said they do this every year for the babies staying in NICU in order to bring some normalcy for the families, bringing Halloween to the hospital.

"When we came in to have her, we didn't think we were going to be staying, so she didn't have anything for Halloween," mother Jessica Trowbridge said. "So, they dropped it off last night, and I'm like, oh, it's so nice because I'll be here with her, not going out anywhere, so it's cute to see her all dressed up."

Another mother said her 4-year-old had a fun time choosing a costume for baby twin sisters.

There was a similar scene at St. Joseph Medical Center's NICU Thursday. Nurses made costumes for babies to wear, catching parents by surprise.

Halloween at the hospital is something the staff loves doing every year, especially for the parents.

St. Joseph staff said just because families do not get to be at home does not mean they can't celebrate their baby's first Halloween.

"It's just a little bit of fun you can have," nurse Kayla Dirst said. "It's usually serious, sometimes grim environment. So, we can bring a little fun and let them know that your baby is still a baby. Even though they can't be in a costume at home, we can still celebrate them. Even though they are tiny, we can make them feel special, too, and not left out."

A mother of a St. Joseph NICU patient said that despite being at the hospital, she's happy to have celebrated her daughter's first Halloween, thanks to nurses at St. Joseph.

