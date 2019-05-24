Michiana Memorial Day parades scheduled for Monday

There are many local parades in Michiana on Memorial Day, and NewsCenter 16 has compiled a list of a few of them.

- The parade in South Bend will begin just after 8 a.m. Monday on Ford and Lombardy streets.

- The parade in Osceola will begin about the same time on Lincolnway between Osceola Avenue and Oregon Street.

- Elkhart's parade will begin at 2 p.m. Monday downtown on Main Street.

- Goshen's Memorial Day parade will start just after 10 a.m. at 5th and Jefferson Street.

- Up in Niles, the festivities start at 9 a.m. on Main and 2nd streets.

- Plymouth's parade will start at the same time Monday.

