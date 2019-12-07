Michiana Marine killed in attack on Pearl Harbor laid to rest

Friends, family, and former veterans gathered to remember a fallen marine who lost his life 78 years ago in the attack on Pearl Harbor. His name: Marley Arthurholtz.

“I was 12 years old. I was in the eighth grade and I was notified that my brother was missing in action,” Marley’s brother John Arthurholtz says.

On Saturday, Marley's remains were escorted out by military personal, the Patriot Guard and local police from McGann Funeral Home in South Bend to St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park where he would be buried.

Most of Marley’s family traveled across the country coming from as far as California to attend the ceremony. One of those family members was John’s son, Michael Arthurholtz, who says he cannot believe how everything has come full-circle for his uncle Marley.

“I don't think we ever thought we'd see a day like this. It's pretty amazing that my dad has lived this long to even see this. It's pretty amazing we were able to bring him home on the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack,” Michael said.

While Marley has living relatives around the country, many of them never had a chance to get to meet him like his sister-in-law Andrea Arthurholtz. Yet, plenty of people like Andrea have stepped up in effort to honor him.

“We never anticipated the turnout. South bend has exceeded all expectations. We expected a small funeral. I'm internally grateful that everyone has spent their time to come out here and show their respect to our family member,” Marley’s sister-in-law Andrea Arthurholtz said.

Marley was just 20-years-old at the time of the attack. In September, his remains were finally identified. It is a moment his family says they will never forget.

“There was a lot of joy because it is the end of a long time -- of a long story,” Andrea said.

Part of that story is Marley's mother, Mary, who bought Marley’s grave after he went missing-in-action hoping that one day he would be buried right next to her.

“The mother had bought this grave and placed his military headstone there probably in 1942 and it's been sitting there waiting for him…and now he's back,” funeral home director Pat McGann says.

John says he is relieved knowing his brother's remains are back home.

“It just feels relieving. It's finally coming to an end. We will quit wondering what happened to him. My feelings for my brother will never diminish. It will always be the same,” John says.

What will also remain the same is Marley was marine, he's on Hoosier soil, and he is now home right where his mother wanted him...next to her.