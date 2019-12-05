Michiana Marine killed at Pearl Harbor finally returns home

A Michiana Marine who lost his life in the attack on Pearl Harbor finally came home Thursday.

Marley Arthurholtz was just 20 years old when he died aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941.

It took nearly 78 years to identify his remains, but that did happen in September of this year through DNA and dental records.

Arthurholtz was honored as his remains arrived at Midway Airport in Chicago Thursday shortly before noon.

“The whole fire department was there from Midway Airport. They shot water cannons over the plane as it arrived and pulled up to the terminal. They actually stopped the plane before it actually reached the terminal and took the remains and casket off of the plane before they let the passengers off, before they removed any of the baggage, anything like that,” funeral director Pat McGann said.

The remains were then transferred to a hearse that received an escort from the police and the Patriot Guard all the way back to South Bend.

“We honor all the men and women that have fought for us, you know. Our saying is, we stand for those, you know, who stood for us, and it’s an honor,” said Patriot Guard member Conn Edward, who rode the entire route on his motorcycle.

Arthurholtz was a graduate of Lakeville High School who excelled at sports and joined the Marines shortly after receiving his diploma.

“We’re going to bury him on Dec. 7, 2019, at the cemetery where his headstone has been since 1942, and his parents are buried there. He’s going to go in with his parents finally, and that was his mother’s final wish. She wanted to have him be with her, and that’s why she bought the graves out there,” McGann explained.

Dec. 7 is the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

The family has opened up Saturday’s burial services to interested members of the public. Interment is set for 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park.

