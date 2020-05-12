Michiana Greek Festival canceled due to coronavirus

The 45th Annual Michiana Greek Festival at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.





From St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church:



Due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 45th Annual Michiana Greek Festival at St Andrew Greek Orthodox Church scheduled for June 12-14, 2020.

We regret that we will not be able to welcome the community to our church this summer to share the Greek culture, and food, with friends and neighbors. We hope you will join us again to celebrate next year, June 11-13, 2021. Please stay healthy and safe, and visit michianagreekfest.comfor festival details about next year.



