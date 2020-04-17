Michiana Governors react to federal re-opening guidelines

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer are reacting to the federal government’s guidelines on how to re-open the country.

Governor Holcomb announced he will be extending Indiana’s stay-at-home order until May 1 putting the state on par with Michigan.

Both governors say they don't have a set timeline as to when they plan on re-opening their states.

Governor Whitmer says she wants to make sure Michigan never has to go through a stay-at-home order again.

Governor Holcomb says he wants to make sure re-opening comes at a time that is best for Hoosiers.

“They have supplied us with their guidance,” Holcomb said. “It is guidance. It is reasoned and sound and thoughtful. A lot of work has gone into their national recommendations on how to approach this. Obviously they've contemplated different regions of the country.”

“We have to have robust testing of the general public where people who are feeling ill are actually getting tested not just the medical providers,” Whitmer said. “Although of course we want them tested. So I think that there were some deficits in the plan that we will make sure we meet in Michigan as we set our strategy going forward. I think that by in large part it was something that tracks with what we're thinking.”

Both governors say they will rolling out plans next week on how to re-open their states.

