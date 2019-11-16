Michiana Five for the Homeless holds annual blanket drive

Michiana Five for the Homeless held its annual blanket drive Saturday morning.

Volunteers will now give them to people who are homeless in both St. Joseph and Elkhart counties.

In addition to blankets, they also accepted heavy gloves, handwarmers and sleeping bags.

The organization is already giving out winter items, but organizers say the need is growing.

"Everybody has spare blankets, I know I do," said Debby Applegate, who is on the board of directors. "If you can spare a blanket, you know, spare a blanket, save a life. Spare a blanket and show people they do matter."

The agency typically distributes more than 800 blankets from October through April.

