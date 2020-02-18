Michiana Eats: The Tipsy Biscuit

If you're ever in Elkhart and find yourself craving some down-home comfort food, there's a spot you need to check out.

The Tipsy Biscuit, located on the corner of Main and Washington streets, is a small place with plenty of flavor.

The family-owned business opened at the end of January, and they’ve been busy ever since.

With options on the menu like mimosas, fried chicken and waffles, and biscuits and gravy, there’s something to satisfy anyone’s taste buds.

“That's a homemade jalapeno and cornbread waffle with cheddar, and then those are some of our very popular homemade tater tots,” owner James Gibson said.

The décor inside resembles grandma’s kitchen, with light-green walls, succulents and greenery.

“I just kind of wanted to feel like you were either in a beautiful garden or at your grandma's kitchen table and the sun was shining in,” Gibson said.

And even though the business has only been open a few weeks, Gibson says the support from the community has been incredible.

“We just wanted to bring really good food and a really nice atmosphere down here,” he said. “And it's become quite apparent that Elkhart was craving something like this, and we were glad to be the one to provide it.”

The Tipsy Biscuit is open Wednesday through Sunday until 2 p.m. and closed on Mondays.

