Michiana Eats: The Savory Kernel - Craft Popcorn

You may like your popcorn sweet, salty, buttery or all of the above.

If you're just a fan of popcorn in general, there's a place that's got it all.

Sunday is National Popcorn Day, and the Savory Kernel – Craft Popcorn in Granger has nearly a hundred different popcorn flavors.

“They come up with so many different flavors and even so, they’ll rotate some out,” said Stacy Bogard, who works next door. “So it’s kind of neat to have the different flavors of popcorn, some you’ve never had or even thought of before.”

All of the popcorn is made fresh at the family-owned business, and customers are able to have their say in the flavors.

"Some of it are ideas just experimenting in the back,” said owner Jeff Mansfield. “We have a suggestion board for people that come in, can write down their ideas. We’ve taken a lot of ideas off that and made them into flavors. "

The Savory Kernel – Craft Popcorn has a host of gift bags available for any occasion, and they offer school tours.

In celebration of National Popcorn Day, The Savory Kernel – Craft Popcorn is accepting school supply donations for local teachers.

Donations will be accepted through January 19th, and customers will get 15 percent off their order when they donate two items.

For a list of items needed, visit their Facebook page .

