Michiana Eats: South Side Soda Shop-Diner

Walking inside Goshen’s South Side Soda Shop-Diner takes you back to the 40’s, with original tin ceilings and décor.

But the authentic old diner feel doesn’t compare to what’s being cooked up behind the counter.

The popular spot has been featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

“We came in on a Tuesday morning and there was a message on our answering machine from David Page, calling from the Food Network,” co-owner Nick Boyd said. “And a couple months later, Guy Fieri came and paid us a visit.”

But that’s not the only spotlight that has shined upon the diner. A few weeks ago, the Food Network named South Side Soda Shop-Diner the best diner in Indiana.

Of course, the Boyd’s were shocked, but glad their home-made favorites were being appreciated.

“Our number one sandwich is the Philly Cheesesteak,” Boyd said. “I grew up in Philadelphia, and I wanted to make sure Goshen could experience what I experienced growing up.”

The authentic sandwich brings in visitors from all around, but they’re also known for other dishes too.

Their chili has been voted best chili in Michiana for several years running. And they’re also known for their snapping turtle soup.

But in the end, the diner is all about nostalgia to locals.

“My husband passed away in July but we used to come together here,” said longtime customer Mary Ann Holeeman. “ I just got to know the family and, I love their kids.”

A spot that serves up Philadelphia favorite’s right in the heart of Goshen continues to bring smiles to countless faces.

“We have a lot of people that grew up here back in the 50’s,” Boyd said. “They bring their children, their grandchildren and they tell them this is just how they remember it when they were a child.”

