Michiana eats: South Bend Farmers Market Cafe

The South Bend Farmers Market has been around for nearly 100 years, and it's a staple in the community.

But some may not be too familiar with the Farmers Market Cafe inside.

The cafe sits right in the center of the market, and it’s run by executive chef Nate Walenga.

Walenga cooks up tasty dishes every day, with nearly all of the ingredients coming from Farmers Market vendors.

Walenga shared his tasty Brussels sprout recipe with 16 News Now reporter Melissa Stephens, which makes for a great Thanksgiving Dinner side dish.

To see how the recipe is made, watch the above video.

Walenga’s Nearly Famous Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

1 heaping pint of Brussels sprouts (Diesterheft Farms)

1/4 small diced red onion (Hetler Farms)

¼ pound diced, Applewood smoked bacon(Rochester Meat and Deli)

1 clove of minced garlic (Sunchoke Farm)

½ tsp ground bourbon hickory smoked salt (Margo’s Salts and Crafts)

¼ tsp of kosher salt

¼ cup of semi dry white wine (If you would not like the way it tastes to drink it, don’t cook with it. Recommended: Pinot Blanc or Pinot Grigio)

1 tbsp salted butter (Hiatt’s Poultry)

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

Method:

Place the diced bacon in a sauté pan and render until bacon is at your desired doneness.

Cut the Brussels sprouts in half, dice the onions and mince the garlic. Remove bacon and reserve, add the diced onion. Cooked on medium high until onions become translucent. Add in garlic, Brussels sprouts, salt, pepper, reserve bacon, and butter.

Sauté on high for five minutes.

Add the white wine to the hot pan to de-glaze. As soon as all the flavored bits have lifted from the bottom of the pan, toss everything in the pan to mix and place in preheated oven. Cook until the sprouts have started to get golden brown and are ald dente. Remove from the oven and serve.

