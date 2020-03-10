Michiana Eats: Opie's Deli

If you're ever driving through Plymouth and you're in the mood for sandwich loaded with fresh meat and veggies, there's a place you need to check out.

Inside an old JC Penny’s sits Opie’s Deli. The large building houses the deli, Opie’s Office bar, and several private dining rooms used for parties and meetings.

But inside the kitchen at Opie’s, you can hear the sound of fresh deli meat being sliced.

“Meat is sliced daily,” said owner Jim Vinall.

The family-owned business opened up 15 years ago inside the Plymouth City Center.

“We've tried to go with premium everything,” Vinall said. “You know, we carry Boar’s Head meat and cheese, and we've tried to outsource our products locally.”

But you won’t find just sandwiches on the menu. You can try anything from fresh soups to pasta to even prime rib on the right night. The specials change daily.

“We have a lot of regulars,” Vinall said.

Opie’s Office is located at 114 N. Michigan Street in Plymouth.

