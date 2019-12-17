Michiana Eats: Macadoo's Family Restaurant

Macadoo’s Family Restaurant opened up its doors in 1989 by the McDonald family.

Originally located in River Park, Tim and Kathy McDonald decided to move to Macadoo’s current home on Lincolnway East.

Now having been around for 30 years, Macadoo’s is a spot where locals regularly visit.

The restaurant is known for a number of tasty dishes.

“Our pancakes, our homemade soups. Our omelets and our sausage gravy is probably what we’re best known for,” owner Tim McDonald said.

But they’re also known for the unique décor inside. Different booths represent different sports teams, local history and, of course, Irish charm.

“We definitely get a lot of Notre Dame people, especially on the home games,” McDonald said.

Macadoo’s is also known for its pancake of the month.

“Every month we come up with a different one,” Kathy McDonald said.

The restaurant, family-owned and operated, is a place that relies on every day customers.

“We love new people. I mean, really love new people,” Tim McDonald said. “But without our regulars, we just wouldn’t make it.”

Macadoo’s is open seven days a week.

For more information, click here.

