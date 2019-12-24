Michiana Eats: L Street Kitchen

If you've driven down Lafayette Boulevard in downtown South Bend, you've passed a spot that serves up fresh homemade favorites like fried chicken and waffles and loaded breakfast burritos.

L Street Kitchen opened up right across the street from the County-City Building in 2018.

Owner Meg Lacarrubba and her husband, Mike, who manages L Street Kitchen, decided to move to South Bend from Long Island a few years ago in order to be close to their son.

“We were going to get our driver’s license and we got lost,” Mike said. “And Meg pointed out the restaurant and goes, ‘Oh, look, there’s a closed restaurant.’ And I thought that was a hint to go and open a restaurant. It really wasn’t, but we like it now.”

Now, more a year later, L Street Kitchen is packed daily with city clerks, council members and other city workers.

“We see just about everybody over the course of a month or so,” Mike said.

Popular dishes include fried chicken and waffles, breakfast burritos and Cubanos.

“We just want it to be cozy,” Meg said. “Like a cozy place that you can come and have breakfast or lunch.”

L Street Kitchen is located at 131 S. Lafayette Boulevard. It is open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m.Saturday and Sunday.

