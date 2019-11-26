Michiana Eats: Jim's Smokin' Cafe

It’s a place that that mixes Southern barbecue and old-fashioned soda.

Jim’s Smokin’ Café, located inside the Paris Soda Shop, sits right in the heart of downtown Niles.

Walking inside takes you back in time, with floors and ceilings original to the old Paris Soda Shop.

But you won’t find just soda inside.

“We’ve got the old-fashioned sodas, but we do a lot of barbecue and burgers and even steaks now on the weekends,” owner Jim Morris said.

Morris purchased the shop more than three years ago and serves up his down-home comfort food.

“When you’re a kid, you ride your bikes downtown and you go to the soda shop,” Morris said. “And this was one of those places you came to. It was a lot different back then.”

All of the meat is smoked outside, except for the burgers and the steaks.

“There’s a lot of little hidden gems around if people would take the time to go hunt them down,” Morris said.

Jim’s Smokin' Cafe is open six days a week, with brunch on Sundays and a lunch buffet on Wednesdays.

For more information, click here.

