Michiana Eats: Hotdogeddy's

In the heart of downtown Elkhart sits a small spot that’s sure to satisfy the cravings of anyone looking for a good hot dog.

Hotdogeddy’s, right on Main and State streets, has been open since 2015.

It’s not your typical hot dog place.

“I’ve got 19 different styles of hot dogs on the menu,” owner Ed Hayden said.

Specials include the “Mac Daddy,” loaded up with plenty of mac and cheese, chips and barbecue sauce.

Another popular dish is the “Monica,” with cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and plenty of crunch.

But the most popular dog is the classic Chicago style.

“And I only do it one way, and that’s the right way,” Ed said.

Without ketchup.

Hotdogeddy’s also serves up some pretty tasty breakfast, chili and other dinner favorites.

They’re open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

