Michiana Eats: Gabrizio Italian Cafe & Bakery

Nestled inside The Grand LV building in Niles is a hidden gem with plenty of character and flavor.

Gabrizio Italian Café and Bakery opened up four months ago and has been thriving ever since.

Owner Desyree Alberganti wanted to bring fresh Italian flavors, creamy lattes and delicious pastries to downtown Niles.

“Every morning we have different selections of pastries,” Alberganti said. “We also have breakfast pastries, and then we have different kinds of scones.”

But that doesn’t even scratch the surface of what the small business has to offer.

From delicious cakes to sandwiches, custom-made lattes with designs and pictures on them – Gabrizio has it all.

“You never know what you’re going to get because it changes,” said Melody Carrillo, a frequent customer. “So I do like that aspect.”

The décor takes you to a magical place, with greenery, wood and branches on the ceiling.

“When you come here, you just want to be happy,” Alberganti said. “You want to sit down with you friends.

Gabrizio Italian Café and Bakery is located at 104 N. 3rd St. in Niles, and they’re closed on Tuesdays.

