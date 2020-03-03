Michiana Eats: Fiddler's Hearth

If you're ever looking for some authentic Irish pub food, you don't have to go too far.

The best Irish pub in all of Indiana is in the heart of South Bend, according to Delish.com.

Fiddler’s Hearth is familiar to many around Michiana, with its nightly live music and hearty Irish meals.

“In 2001, this place was empty,” said Carol Meehan, the Lady of the House. “And I'm thinking, gee, wouldn't it be nice if South Bend had a real Irish pub where music was at the core of everything?”

Now, nearly 20 years, Fiddler’s Hearth is home to some of the best fish and chips around.

Another popular dish is the corned beef and potatoes, which is slow roasted and fall-apart tender.

“It’s just done with temperature and seasoning spices,” Meehan said. “There's no chemicals in there.”

Delicious food and live music, keeping the Irish spirit alive in South Bend.

