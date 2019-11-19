Michiana Eats: Diner on 12th

If you have ever driven on 12th Street in Mishawaka, you’ve driven past Diner on 12th.

It’s a place with small town vibes, delicious food and friendly faces.

Diner on 12th is known for its famous stacked ham sandwich, but it offers so much more.

The Philly Sandwich is owner Kate Sergeant’s favorite.

“Before we bought this restaurant, this was my daughter's,” Kate said. ”It has become my favorite, it has become a lot of my customer's favorites.”

The local spot also serves up other favorites like homemade baked goods and milkshakes.

For many, it’s a regular spot.

“I used to ride my bike here when it was Dairy Q,” said Kate. “And my kids rode their bike here. And so why not own it?”

Kate purchased Diner on 12th after working there, and she’s enjoyed the comradery of the customers ever since.

“This is my favorite part,” she said. “Being able to talk to the customers.”

And while 12th Street was closed for several months due to construction, which made things difficult for the diner, the street has since re-opened.

“When you need down home good food, come to the diner,” Kate said.

Diner on 12th is located at 1212 E. 12th in Mishawaka.

To view their full menu, click here .

