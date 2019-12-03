Michiana Eats: Caffe Tosi

It’s a place where Michigan and Italy meet.

Caffe Tosi is a rustic Italian eatery located in the heart of downtown St. Joseph. Inside, you’ll find fresh bread and pastries, coffees and delicious Italian food.

The local spot has been open for 27 years, and owner Anne Reitz loves seeing the familiar faces every day.

“They're great, we love them,” she said. “We see them when they walk in the door, [and] we know what they want to drink.”

What sets Caffe Tosi apart from other restaurants is the fresh ingredients, Reitz said.

“Everything we make here is made with love in our kitchen,” she said. “So the nice thing about rustic Italian cooking is you can grab whatever you got in the fridge and create something great.”

Caffe Tosi is open seven days a week.

