Michiana Eats: Broad Street Cafe

What once was an old fire station in the heart of downtown St. Joseph is now a family-owned bagel shop.

But Broad Street Café isn’t your typical spot.

“We’re a traditional bagel shop like you would see in New York or one of the bigger East Coast cities,” co-owner Vikki Groenendal said. “... Nobody in this area makes a traditional bagel where they’re actually boiling them and making them.”

Mark and Vikki Groenendal have owned the place for 20 years, still keeping the old fire station décor up on the walls.

The dough is made fresh daily, and the bagels are baked to perfection. And with 12 different flavors to choose from, along with eight different cream cheese flavors, you really can’t go wrong.

“Asiago cheese, that’s a good one,” longtime customer Lois Ward said. “The people are wonderful. Wonderful to work for, wonderful friends.”

Tourists and longtime customers frequent the bagel shop, ordering sandwiches, soups and sweets. But in the end, it’s the bagel that brings the customers back.

“That’s what I like about this place, is the relationships we’ve built over the last 20 years,” Vikki said.

Broad Street Café is located at 614 Broad St., St. Joseph, Michigan.

