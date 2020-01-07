Michiana Eats: Mason Jar Cafe

Located in the heart of Benton Harbor Arts District is a spot serving up farm-to-table dishes for breakfast and lunch daily.

But the food isn’t the only thing that’s making customers come back frequently.

The Mason Jar Café is connected to Art Studios at 210. It’s a place where local artists can sell their art, jewelry and books.

“You see, the art is for sale on the walls and different things,” said Rickia Napier, an employee at the Mason Jar Café.

Customers can dine inside the gallery, getting to enjoy delicious food and art at the same time.

“The warmth of this place is really something remarkable,” said Amy Zapal, a frequent customer.

Choosing a favorite dish is difficult for the customers, because there are so many unique options.

“I love their grit cakes, the goat cheese grit cakes,” Rachael Ogle said. “And I always get a poached egg.”

But for others, the spicy egg sandwich is a favorite.

“It’s got guacamole and it’s spicy and it’s on a bagel,” Zapal said. “It’s delicious.”

The Mason Jar Café is a spot that brings something special to the city of Benton Harbor.

“It just brings a little more diversity,” Napier said. “Just a new perspective and a new way to make food.”

