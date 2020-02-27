Michiana Archery offers classes for all ages, skill levels

If you’re looking for a new hobby, why not learn archery?

You can take archery lessons all year long at Michiana Archery, located at 50510 Indiana 933 N in South Bend

We stopped by Thursday morning on 16 Morning News Now to check out the classes offered there.

Owner Henry Schact says anyone can learn the sport, no matter your age or skill level.

Schact also says there are many benefits to learning archery.

"Mental acuity, posture, self-confidence,” Schact said. “Every person we teach comes at the sport from a different angle. And it really does connect the brain and the body in a very positive way."

To learn more about the classes offered at Michiana Archery, call (574) 272-5300 or click here .

