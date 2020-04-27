Michael Jordan's agent, David Falk, talks with 16 News Now's Joshua Short

Michael Jordan was known for making the biggest shots on the court.

Off the court, he reaped the benefits of the biggest negotiations and endorsements, by way of his agent, David Falk, who called the shots.

“I love our relationship, I love him, I love his loyalty, I love his friendship," Falk said.

A friendship lasting well over 35 years, Falk was Michael Jordan’s only agent during his storied NBA career.

Falk was widely considered to be the second most powerful man in the NBA in the 80s and 90s, second to its commissioner.

Falk doesn't do what he does for credit, nor does he really care about where he stands on anyone's pecking order.

A pretty humble guy for someone who represented more NBA first-round draft selections, Rookie-of-the-Year Award winners and All Stars than anyone in the sports agent world.

But now the “super agent” is a super fan – like many of us – as we look back at the storied career of Michael Jordan and the 90s Bulls in ESPN's 10-part documentary “The Last Dance.” The doc, breaking viewership records.

It’s been over 20 years since Jordan played basketball and yet he’s still drawing in viewers.

"Michael Jordan, over the last 25 years, has been one of the most popular athletes in America and [one of the] most popular people in the entire world," Falk said. "It was like the Super Bowl. I had friends calling me asking 'are you going to watch the doc?' Of course I’m going to watch the doc.”

The man that defied gravity when he played on the court is why it was Falk’s idea to coin the phrase "Air Jordan" during negotiations with Nike for a signature line, an endorsement made before Jordan even played his first NBA game.

"I want you to treat him like a tennis player, not a basketball player," Falk told Nike executives. "I want you to give him his own line of products of shoes, clothes, hats, the whole bowl of wax."

But Falk said executives didn't think the line should be called "The Michael Jordan" line as the 21-year-old --who hasn't played his first NBA game -- wasn't credible when it came to consumers believing he designed his own line.

"[Nike] challenged me to come up with an autographed line that doesn’t have his autograph. I said let’s call it Air Jordan," Falk explained, saying he came up with the idea in about a minute.

Air for the soles of Nike's track shoes and the fact Jordan was a premiere dunker.

This remains the most successful athletic endorsement in the history of sports for the Hall-of-Famer who will forever be associated with basketball lore.

"People thought I had invented MJ, [but] by the time his career ended, people said anybody could’ve done those things for MJ. So you go from one extreme to another -- one of creation to having nothing to do with it," Falk said.

"He could’ve had anyone in the world represent him and he had me represent him. He stood by me, he supported me, we’re great friends today and I love him."