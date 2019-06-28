Metro Homicide urges witnesses of shooting outside Kelly's Pub to come forward

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is asking people who witnessed or have knowledge of the shooting outside Kelly's Pub last Sunday that killed one and injured 10 more to come forward.

While investigators have been able to obtain limited video of the parking lot in the 1100 block of Mishawaka Avenue around the time of the shooting that killed 27-year-old Brandon Williams, they have not found video of the shooting itself, according to a release from Metro Homicide.

Williams and 10 others were shot at about 2 a.m. Sunday, June 23. Metro Homicide said there were between 75 and 100 people in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, and "a crowd of over 100 upset and angry citizens" went to Memorial Hospital following the shooting, causing the hospital to lockdown, according to St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman.

Metro Homicide has reportedly been trying to identify people who were there at the time of the shooting, but "of the few witnesses that have been identified (including those who were injured), fewer have been willing to help solve this crime or give information concerning who else was there and may know the perpetrators," Friday's release reads.

As a result, investigators are urging people with knowledge of the crime to come forward by contacting Metro Homicide at 574-235-5009 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

