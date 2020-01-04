Metro Homicide investigating man's death on Corby Boulevard

Police are investigating a death at the 1300 block of Corby Boulevard in South Bend.

A passerby found a man's body in an alley shortly around 12:40 p.m. Saturday.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. It's the second murder in South Bend in 2020.

Metro Homicide tells 16 News Now that the man was in his late teens or early twenties and had multiple gunshot wounds.

They are working to identify him and notify family.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact Metro Homicide at 235-5009 or Crime Stoppers.