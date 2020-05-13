Metro Homicide investigating infant death at St. Joseph County motel

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating an infant death at a county motel.

County police were called just after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for reports of an infant not breathing at the Way Inn Motel, formerly known as the Rodeway Inn, on IN 933.

The three-month-old infant was taken to Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The infant's parents fully cooperated with investigators.

First responders found no signs of trauma on the infant but Metro Homicide was called out of an abundance of caution to assist with the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow in Fort Wayne.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now as we work to learn more.